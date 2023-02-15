A Lynchburg teenager convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a city man’s December 2019 shooting death will remain in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Devon Corleogne Bailey, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 in Lynchburg Circuit Court to manslaughter in connection with the death of Larry Saunders Jr., 31, and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Bailey's pleas came roughly five months after a jury failed to reach a verdict on a previous first-degree murder charge and a mistrial was declared.

He was sentenced to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a serious offender until he turns 21, unless granted earlier release.

On Dec. 28, 2019, officers responded to the White Rock Hill area in Lynchburg after a report of a gunfight and a person needing help. It was there officers found Bailey, who was 15 at the time, with an injured right arm, according to testimony from a previous court hearing.

Bailey told officers that someone tried to rob him and he shot them.

At the scene, a trail of blood led officers to the 600 block of Gum Street, where they found Saunders dead in an apartment from a gunshot wound to the chest with several cellphones and a bag of marijuana lying near him. At his March 2022 jury trial, Bailey was acquitted of robbery and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Another trial had been scheduled for August on a count of second-degree murder but the charge was reduced during Bailey’s plea hearing.

At a review hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, a supervisor of court services for Bailey testified he has completed requirements for anger and substance abuse therapy. The supervisor testified outpatient therapy for Bailey once released would be beneficial and Bailey wants to get a job and a GED as part of successfully integrating back into the community.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said Bailey, now an adult, has been in the court system as a juvenile since age 12 and he was released on parole supervision services when he killed Saunders.

Harrison said she doesn’t believe Bailey is ready for release yet.

“The commonwealth is concerned about his lack of remorse,” Harrison said.

Bailey said he shot himself during the exchange with Saunders and feels it was a justified shooting, according to Harrison.

Based on his version of events, he could have left the scene before the shooting but didn’t, Harrison said.

She said she applauds him for efforts in recent months while serving in juvenile detention based on the supervisor’s testimony.

“I just think he needs more time,” Harrison said.

Jim Childress, Bailey’s attorney, said the defendant has essentially been locked up since age 15 for the offenses and he has had zero violations while in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Childress requested Bailey’s release from incarceration be granted Wednesday so he could resume his life. Bailey said in court he is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

“We are hoping this is the last time the court has to see him,” Childress said.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said four months of positive behavior while incarcerated, though commendable, can’t erase a six-year track record in the criminal justice system. Yeatts said when a person takes the life of another, there needs to be some punitive outcome.

Bailey is remanded to the Department of Juvenile Justice in the meantime and another review hearing can be sought at a future date before Bailey turns 21, according to the ruling.