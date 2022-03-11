Lynchburg jury deadlocks on 2 charges, acquits on 2 others in homicide case

After more than seven hours deliberating Friday, a jury deadlocked on a murder charge and a firearm charge against a Lynchburg teenager accused of fatally shooting a city man in December 2019.

The jury acquitted 17-year-old Devon Corleogne Bailey of robbery and using a firearm in commission of a robbery. Bailey has maintained his innocence in the killing of Darius Saunders Jr., 31.

Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts declared a mistrial on the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder, saying the jury was "hopelessly deadlocked."

Those charges are expected to be set for trial again at a later date. Bailey’s attorney said he will move to dismiss the first-degree murder charge, and the judge said he will take it under advisement with a ruling at a later time.

Prosecutors have said Lynchburg police responded to the White Rock Hill area the night of Dec. 28, 2019, after a report of a gunfight and a person needing help. A police officer found Bailey, who was 15 at the time, with an injured right arm, and Bailey said someone tried to rob him and he shot him.

Prosecutors maintain Bailey was in the area that night to buy marijuana but also had a robbery in mind. Bailey's attorney has said Bailey was 15 years old and had a gun when he and Saunders got into a fight, leading to the fatal shooting.

Bailey testified Friday about the struggle in Saunders’ apartment at 621 Gum St. that led to the shooting and said he was defending himself. He said Saunders became angry when told the weed he was selling was no good, took control of a revolver Bailey brought and pointed it at him, according to the defendant’s testimony.

“He became aggressive with the gun,” Bailey said. “… I felt scared. I didn’t know what to do.”

Bailey testified he sold another gun earlier to Dakota Scott, who also was charged in the case, and he refused an offer of fake cocaine from Scott. The defendant wanted to buy marijuana, was told by Scott of Saunders, who lived nearby; Scott notified Saunders that Bailey was coming.

Bailey said he and Saunders began tussling over the gun and fell to the floor with Saunders on top. “He was very heavy,” Bailey said, and he tried to get him off.

Bailey fired two shots simultaneously.

“I heard him scream and felt my arm was hot,” Bailey said of his injury. “There was no other option. I knew it was going to be me or him.”

Bailey testified he didn’t take any items in the apartment and he did not go there intending to rob or kill Saunders.

Bailey admitted in court to lying to police when he claimed he was robbed, the attacker fled and he didn’t own the revolver later recovered.

“I was in a panic,” he said of not being entirely truthful after the two had been shot. “It was over a drug deal, so I was scared.”

Bailey said he did not previously discuss with anyone an intent to rob Saunders or anyone else.

Saunders died at the scene from a gunshot to the chest, according to evidence.

“If he had gotten a hold of the gun he would have pulled the trigger on me,” said Bailey, the only witness the defense called.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said forensic evidence points to Bailey’s guilt and she described his testimony of events as “a brand new tale.”

Bailey’s DNA was on a projectile found in the apartment and the gun he posed with on social media was the murder weapon, Harrison said.

“It’s a means to an end to get what he wants,” Harrison said of Bailey’s motive to rob and kill Saunders. “Darius had the thing Devon [wanted].”

Saunders fought back and wasn’t an easy target, Harrison said. Bailey’s testimony doesn’t match what he told investigators, she said.

“That’s the one consistent thing you can say about Devon, is he’s lying,” Harrison said.

She argued Bailey made up the story of being on the ground and it doesn’t match the forensic evidence of the bullet’s path, which indicates he was standing when he shot.

Evidence shows Saunders was robbed of his personal belongings and was shot in the process, Harrison said.

Jim Childress, Bailey’s attorney, argued evidence doesn’t point to a robbery.

“It’s made up,” Childress said of that element of the commonwealth’s theory. “There’s no evidence of that.”

He questioned why Bailey didn’t take a bag of weed or money on Saunders if his intent was to rob him. Childress also asked why his client would shoot himself.

“You do it frantically,” said Childress of the self-inflicted wound. “You don’t want to die, which is what you think will happen.”

Childress said Bailey “freaked out” by lying to investigators on some points in a case of self-defense.

“If he reasonably found he was in danger of being killed, he could use deadly force,” Childress said.

Harrison said the defense argument the robbery is made up is a “gross mischaracterization.” Saunders was “forever silenced by this defendant’s actions,” Harrison said.

Bailey will remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

