Lynchburg man arrested after armed robbery

A Lynchburg man was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Campbell County store, authorities said.

Brandon Keith Hall is charged with robbery and use of a firearm by a felon, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Campbell County sheriff's deputies responded Thursday to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for an armed robbery where a person stole cash.

Hall was arrested without incident after an investigation. He is jailed without bond.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about Hall to contact them at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Community members also can leave a tip online at p3tips.com or through the P3 app on mobile devices.

