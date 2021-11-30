Lynchburg man arrested after early morning shooting

Lynchburg police have charged a man with robbery and malicious wounding in connection with a shooting early Monday morning.
De’yon Brown, 23, of Lynchburg, was arrested Monday afternoon on those charges plus a charge of using a firearm in a felony, according to a Tuesday news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Langhorne Road at about 12:20 a.m. Monday, where they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, LPD previously said. The man was taken to the hospital.
Investigators still are asking anyone who might have security footage of the area to call (434) 455-6174 or use the Neighbors portal to share it. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (434) 455-6161, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com or on the P3 app.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
