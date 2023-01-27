Lynchburg man arrested after shots fired, no one injured

A Lynchburg man was arrested after shots were fired in the city Wednesday evening, but no one was hurt and no property was damaged, police said.

Seandre Demon Bradley, 26, is jailed without bond on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city, and public intoxication, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, several people called 911 about hearing shots fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road.

Police responded and found a vehicle with the driver's door open, a handgun near the vehicle and several cartridge casings, according to the news release.

With the cooperation of witnesses, police identified a suspect, then found him in the area and took him into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer J.W. Owen at (434) 455-6060, extension 574, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.