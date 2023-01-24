 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg man arrested in 2021 homicide

Markeem Devante Dance

Dance

Police said Tuesday they made an arrest in connection with a 2021 homicide at the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. 

Markeem Devante Dance, 23, of Lynchburg, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting within the city limits causing bodily injury, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

Police said the charges relate to the June 14, 2021 homicide of Erica Jade Boykin, 23, of Lynchburg, in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. 

Dance already was in custody on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest Tuesday.

He is one of three people accused in connection with a Jan. 18 shooting at The Timbers Apartments on Old Forest Road, according to police. In that incident, police said two groups of people shot at each other and four were injured. 

Dance is held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. 

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

