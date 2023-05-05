A Lynchburg man was arrested in Georgia and charged in connection with a June 2022 homicide on Golf Park Drive in Lynchburg, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

Londell Thompson, Jr., 22, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Dewayne Colden II, 25, who was found on June 1, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the torso after officers responded to an upstairs apartment in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive, police have said. Colden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson was located in Augusta, Georgia, on Tuesday and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the news release. He is currently being held in Georgia, pending extradition to Virginia.

Thompson faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— Staff reports