Lynchburg man arrested in James Crossing homicide
A Lynchburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week, police said.

Demijah Kyjaun Spinner, 18, turned himself in to police. He also is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Wendell Scott Morris, 29, of Lynchburg, was found by officers the afternoon of Dec. 7 with a single gunshot wound at the James Crossing Apartments on Greenfield Drive in Lynchburg. He died at the scene, police have said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

