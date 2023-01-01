Lynchburg man charged after chase, shootout

A Lynchburg man was hospitalized and faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a police chase Saturday that ended in a shootout, police said.

Jonathan D. Poe, 29, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving and disregarding a signal by a law enforcement officer to stop.

Poe was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after at least one police officer shot him when Poe fired a handgun at officers, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The incident began at 11:19 p.m. Saturday when Lynchburg police tried to stop a Chrysler sedan that almost hit two pedestrians on Main Street, police said.

The driver fled, and officers pursued him. The chase went through downtown Lynchburg, and the car crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue, police said.

As officers approached, Poe produced a handgun and began firing at them, police said. Three officers fired back, and Poe was shot.

He was treated at the scene until Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel arrived, and he was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, police said.

No police officers were injured during the shooting, police said in the news release.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema has asked Virginia State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.