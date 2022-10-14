Lynchburg man charged after shots fired in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

A Lynchburg man faces charges of attempted murder and other offenses after a shooting Thursday night at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Eric Scott Moore, 28, is charged with assault, concealed weapon, concealed weapon while intoxicated, property damage, reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in the city and public intoxication, according to a news release Friday from the Lynchburg Police Department.

At 8:21 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the restaurant at 3812 Wards Road for a report of shots fired. 911 callers said a man fired a gun in the parking lot, and they provided a description of the man, who was running from the scene.

While responding, officers found the man on Wards Road and apprehended him without incident. They recovered a handgun from him, police said in the news release.

Moore is jailed without bond. No one was injured, and police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer C. Harris at (434) 455-6060, extension 564, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

In the news release, LPD thanked the Liberty University Police Department for its assistance.