Lynchburg man charged with DUI after pedestrian hit and injured

A Lynchburg man has been charged with driving under the influence following a crash on 12th Street that injured a pedestrian Saturday night.

Quintial Spinner, 47, of Lynchburg, was charged with DUI and driving while suspended after Lynchburg Police Department officers found a pedestrian injured in the roadway Saturday, according to a news release from the agency.

The injured person, found in the 1200 block of 12th Street just before 8 p.m., had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, LPD said. The individual was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LPD's Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6057.