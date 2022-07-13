 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg man charged with murder after shooting at Dollar General

A Lynchburg man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday at Dollar General on Boonsboro Road.

Caleb Lamar Spinner

Spinner

Caleb Lamar Spinner, 22, also was charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in a public place, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Police said Trevor Keith Weeks 28, of Huddleston, "was shot multiple times during an altercation in front of the store." He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment but did not survive, police said.

Police said officers initially responded to the Dollar General for reports of a disorderly man. 

Spinner is jailed without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Photojournalist

Kendall Warner is a photojournalist raised in Northern Virginia and has been with The News & Advance since July 2020. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism and minor in political science.

