Lynchburg man charged with murder after shooting at Dollar General

A Lynchburg man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday at Dollar General on Boonsboro Road.

Caleb Lamar Spinner, 22, also was charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in a public place, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Police said Trevor Keith Weeks 28, of Huddleston, "was shot multiple times during an altercation in front of the store." He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment but did not survive, police said.

Police said officers initially responded to the Dollar General for reports of a disorderly man.

Spinner is jailed without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.