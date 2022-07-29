Lynchburg man convicted in Bedford manslaughter case to serve no further jail time

BEDFORD — A Lynchburg man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handing of a firearm in the accidental shooting death of a Bedford woman was sentenced Friday to eight months with time already served.

Daniel Joseph Norwood, 35, pleaded guilty in March in Bedford Circuit Court to the two charges in connection with the July 2021 killing of Jessica Ryan Moore, who was shot shortly after a holiday fireworks display in Bedford.

Moore, 36, was rushed to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died, according to Bedford town police.

Norwood was in a romantic relationship with Moore and was heavily drinking alcohol with a firearm on him during the fireworks show, Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance has said. After leaving the event and while in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle, Norwood was in the course of unloading the firearm with it pointed in the direction of Moore, who was in the driver's seat when it discharged, Nance said.

Several hours after the incident, Norwood had a blood alcohol content of .11, Nance has said.

At Norwood's sentencing hearing Friday, Nance said both the prosecution and defense were initially prepared to go forward with a contested hearing but he had a conversation with Moore's father beforehand.

"They asked me to show grace to Mr. Norwood today," Nance told Judge James Updike.

Michael Lonchar, defense attorney for Norwood, said the defendant is remorseful and has taken responsibility. "...This was a horrible, tragic event," Lonchar said.

Lonchar thanked the Moore family for their grace. Norwood said in court the tragedy was the worst thing to happen in their lives and he is deeply sorry.

Norwood, who was released on bond in March, also apologized to the Bedford community for what he said was his negligence.

"I would do anything to bring Jessica back," Norwood said. "We were were building a future together."

Norwood said Moore was the "most beautiful" person, his heart is broken and he will never stop loving her.

"She defined what love is," Norwood said. "I will never forgive myself...I was supposed to protect her, and that was my intent, but I failed."

Updike upheld the plea agreement by sentencing Norwood to eight months and crediting him with time served, which means no additional jail time. Norwood is ordered to be on good behavior for eight years, he cannot own or possess a firearm and cannot consume alcohol or any illegal substance.

Bedford police will destroy the firearm, according to the judge's ruling.