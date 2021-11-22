Lynchburg man convicted of DUI manslaughter of woman crossing street

A Lynchburg man was found guilty Monday of hitting and killing a pedestrian last year while driving drunk.
Quintial Louwell Spinner, 48, was charged with driving while intoxicated, involuntary manslaughter by way of driving under the influence and hit-and-run from a crash causing injury from the Nov. 14, 2020 incident. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license before the trial and another charge of reckless driving was dropped.
Spinner was driving a Ford Taurus down 12th Street that evening when he struck 23-year-old Trinity Aikia Robinson, of Lynchburg, who was crossing at the 1200 block, law enforcement has said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison told the jury hearing the case that it took Spinner several minutes to return to the scene, having said he turned around and parked his car elsewhere and smoked a cigarette before coming back. People in the area rushed to try and help Robinson shortly after the crash, and others stopped their cars in the area, effectively blocking it off.
Robinson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital that night but later died of blunt force trauma, Harrison said, having suffered a significant skull fracture.
Harrison said Spinner wasn’t forthcoming with police at first about his role in the crash and didn’t pass several field sobriety tests after officers smelled alcohol on him.
When he was given a breath test almost four hours after the crash, she said it showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .05, which is below the legal limit of .08. However, she brought on expert witnesses in the trial — which took place Friday and Monday — to explain that when calculated backward over time, he would’ve had a BAC of anywhere from .08 to .13.
Ronnie West, the attorney representing Spinner, pointed out his client was waiting around outside in freezing cold weather for a long period of time before he was given the field sobriety tests and only met 17% of cues officers look for in intoxicated drivers.
With the jury having found Spinner guilty of the three crimes on top of his plea to the driving suspended charge, Spinner is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Feb. 2. He remains in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.