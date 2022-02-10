Lynchburg man convicted on charges in 2019 robbery that left one man dead

A Lynchburg man was found guilty Thursday of four felony charges after pleading no contest in connection with a December 2019 robbery and homicide case.

The court found the evidence was sufficient to convict Dakota Daquan Scott, 27, of Lynchburg, of robbery, use of a firearm in commission of felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted receipt of a stolen firearm.

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call at about 8 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019 reporting a robbery and shooting.

Police arrived to find Devon Corleogne Bailey, 15, of Lynchburg, in the middle of the intersection at Maple and Hazel streets; he had suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was accompanied to the hospital, where officers received a cell phone belonging to him.

At the scene, officers discovered a blood trail that started where Bailey was found and led back to a duplex in the 600 block of Gum Street. In the apartment, officers found Darius Saunders Jr., 31, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest with several cell phones and a bag of marijuana lying near him.

Bailey is charged with murder in connection with Saunders' death, as well as robbery, conspiring to commit robbery and three firearms charges. He is set for a jury trial on March 10 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Back near the blood trail, officers found a gray parka that had "red stains consistent with blood stains" and had two holes that matched where Bailey was shot in his arm, which Harrison said were the entrance and exit holes from the bullet.

In line with the blood trail, officers found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special in the 700 block of Franklin Street with two intact bullets and two spent shell casings, according to Harrison.

Officers executed a search warrant on the phone recovered from the teen and found Facebook Messenger conversations between two users — one of whom Scott later admitted was him, and another who prosecutors believe was the teenager — setting up an opportunity for Scott to purchase a gun that would be delivered by the other user's "little bro ... wearing a gray jacket," Harrison said.

After police arrested Bailey that night, police executed a search warrant on Scott's home, where he was at the time. They brought him to the department for an interview, where Scott denied knowing the teen.

Scott said he had been in discussions about purchasing a firearm and that he planned to sell the gun in New York. When the 15-year-old arrived with the gun, Scott planned to give him "fake cocaine" but Bailey said he wanted marijuana instead, which Scott did not have, according to Harrison's evidence.

The teen said he would "hit a lick" for the marijuana, which an officer testified is slang for robbery.

According to Harrison, Scott knew Saunders sold marijuana and lived up the street, which prompted Scott to text Saunders asking if he was home and had any marijuana on him.

Scott told officers Bailey threw the gun that Scott was to purchase into some bushes around his house and they walked down Hazel Street to where Scott could point out Saunders' residence. Scott heard a "loud bang" after Bailey entered the residence, according to Harrison.

Scott told officers he ran to his home on Maple Street, where he saw Bailey return roughly 15 minutes later and discovered the teenager had been shot in the arm.

Harrison said that during Scott's interview at the police station he said that knowing Saunders, he thinks Saunders shot Bailey. Scott then said he believes the teen shot back at Saunders.

He also said he did not know that Bailey had another firearm on him.

According to Harrison, the projectiles found in Saunders' body, as well as the projectile found in his apartment were both consistent of a bullet from a Smith & Wesson .38.

Scott will be sentenced June 22 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

