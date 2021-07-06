 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg man fatally struck by pickup truck

Lynchburg man fatally struck by pickup truck

A Lynchburg man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.

William Frederick Kidd Jr., 82, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the intersection of Forest Brook Road and Belle Terre Drive at about 3:25 p.m.

Police said in a news release Kidd had been struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver, William Dequan Giles, 34, of Lynchburg, was charged with reckless driving.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

— From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert