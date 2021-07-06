Lynchburg man fatally struck by pickup truck

A Lynchburg man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.

William Frederick Kidd Jr., 82, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the intersection of Forest Brook Road and Belle Terre Drive at about 3:25 p.m.

Police said in a news release Kidd had been struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver, William Dequan Giles, 34, of Lynchburg, was charged with reckless driving.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

— From staff reports