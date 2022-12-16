Lynchburg man found guilty of robbery and weapons charges, again

A Lynchburg man was found guilty by a jury Friday on robbery and weapons charges, the city's top prosecutor said.

Keyon Da'Monta Petty was convicted of robbery by use or display of a firearm, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to a news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Petty is 18 but was 17 at the time of the offenses and was transferred to circuit court to be tried as an adult.

At 6:18 p.m. Feb. 16, Lynchburg police received a report of an armed robbery on Bedford Avenue. The victim told officers she was contacted over social media by a stranger who claimed to know her cousin and who asked for a ride, the news release said.

The victim arrived to meet the stranger and they engaged in conversation purportedly about the victim being paid gas money for the ride. Then the man, identified as Petty, and another, identified as 17-year-old Jordan Banks, pointed handguns at the victim while a third man, whom the victim couldn't identify, stood at the back of the car with a gun. The victim was robbed of her wallet, cash, her ID and an iPhone, the news release said.

The suspects ran away, and the victim called police.

The next day, police found Petty at the Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue; he ran from police, attempted to hide in a stairwell at a nearby church but was discovered along with a 9mm pistol in his pocket, the news release said. Banks turned himself in to police the same day, the news release said.

Petty is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 18. He's also scheduled for sentencing Jan. 11 on eight robbery and weapons charges in connection with an Oct. 7, 2021 robbery that prosecutors say happened after the victim was lured into the area of 4th and Jackson streets in Lynchburg under the pretense of selling a phone.

Banks pleaded guilty to robbery by use of a firearm Dec. 14 and was sentenced under a plea agreement to 10 years in prison with all but two years suspended, plus two years of supervised probation, the news release said.

"These jury verdicts demonstrate that the citizens of Lynchburg will not tolerate those who prey upon trusting members of this community," Harrison said in the news release. "Both of these robberies involved victims who were lured into meeting the defendant and his associates through either third party or fake social media accounts. ... The criminal justice system can hold offenders accountable and increase community safety when we have the cooperation of victims as we did in these prosecutions."