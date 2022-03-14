Lynchburg man found not guilty in motel attempted robbery case

A Lynchburg man was found not guilty of four charges in connection with an August 2020 incident described as an attempted robbery at the Travelodge on Main Street.

Jerry Marcel Hancock, 56, was charged with burglary, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and one count of assault and battery stemming from an incident on Aug. 11, 2020.

At about 1:37 a.m. on Aug. 11, three men were seen on surveillance footage walking towards the door of a first-floor room at the Travelodge motel at 1500 Main Street in Lynchburg.

Hancock confirmed he was one of the three men; the other two have not yet been identified from the footage.

David Taber testified Monday he had been staying at the Travelodge and had a dispute over money owed to Hancock, and prosecutors introduced a text message exchange between the two about the money.

After that exchange, according to Taber's testimony, he opened his door to three armed men who pushed him back, hit him on the head and left without taking anything.

Hancock claimed he had no gun but said he hit Taber in the head with a Bluetooth speaker because Taber called him a racial slur and pulled a knife on him during the incident.

An investigating Lynchburg police detective described Taber as "intoxicated" and "verbally aggressive and belligerent," while officers responding to the scene described Hancock's demeanor as "calm."

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts, who ruled Hancock not guilty on all four counts, said Taber's testimony of the incident was not credible due to his use of drugs and alcohol that night.

"Officers testified that he was belligerent, and unclear in details of the night in question and that he stated that he 'sort of blacked out,'" Yeatts said.

Yeatts also said even though Taber claimed he was struck in the head 12 times, there was no evidence of injuries.

Yeatts said Taber's testimony "needs to at least be credible on one occasion ... I do find Mr. Hancock actually to be more credible with respect to what happened."

