Lynchburg man gets 20 years in murder-for-hire attempt

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years behind bars in connection with an attempted murder-for-hire case for trying to kill a woman he later was convicted of sexually assaulting.

Lewis Wayne Womack, 58, entered a guilty plea in February for solicitation to commit murder while he was out on bond awaiting trial on several violent sex crimes.

While out on bond in August 2021, Womack began texting a man whom he'd heard about through someone else, according to a testimony from Lynchburg Police Department Detective Rob Miller.

According to Miller, Womack introduced himself, said he was three weeks away from a trial and needed a "little help."

In his testimony, Miller said Womack repeatedly asked the man to "scare," "rough up" and "seriously hurt" the victim in the sex-crimes case for which he was awaiting trial.

Later that month, Womack entered a plea deal in that case, pleading guilty to forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration.

According to Miller, the man Womack was texting contacted the police and turned the messages over, and Womack was traced using the ankle monitor he was required to wear due to the then-pending sex-crimes case.

In the messages, Womack said the victim needed to be "snubbed," which Miller said means "murdered," and discussed money, saying he only had $2,700.

In interviews with police, Womack said he was going to stop the process that day and "it wasn't supposed to be murder," Miller said.

He also told Miller he was struggling to come up with the money and was making excuses to back out of the deal.

Chesterfield County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Kenneth Chitty said Womack was "thoughtful" in an attempt to "eliminate his victim."

Chitty said Womack became desperate as trial came closer, and Chitty said there is "nothing more dangerous than being desperate."

Chitty prosecuted the case because some of Womack's messages targeted a Lynchburg prosecutor, Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison told The News & Advance.

Prior to his sentencing, Womack and his defense noted his past history of drinking could have been a reason for him committing this crime.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said while that may have been the case, Womack's messages to the man he solicited to commit murder were "pretty coherent" and Womack "should be a concern to anybody living in a law-abiding society."

Yeatts then sentenced Womack to 40 years in prison, suspending 20.

The judge also said two of the years will run concurrent with the four-year sentence Womack received in the sex-crimes case.

