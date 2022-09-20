Lynchburg man granted bond in murder trial as key witness doesn't show up

A judge granted a bond request for a Lynchburg man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a March shooting death after a key witness failed to appear in court again.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 34, appeared Tuesday in Lynchburg General District Court on the murder charge and one count of each of using a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge Randy Krantz granted Sharpe a $15,000 bond with several conditions as the commonwealth's attorney awaits the appearance of a key witness in the case.

Among the conditions is that Sharpe must submit to GPS monitoring for no more than 60 days, which is when the case will be back in court; must have no access to firearms or dangerous weapons; and cannot have any contact with the victim's family or any prosecution witness.

Lynchburg police responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. March 6 in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Police found Jared Jacob Davis, 47, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Police have said Davis died at the scene. Sharpe was arrested the following day.

During a preliminary hearing last week, the commonwealth's key witness did not appear in court, causing Krantz to issue an order for the witness' arrest.

Tuesday, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Childress said either no one knows the location of the witness, or he is evading testimony.

Despite not having the key witness, Childress said this is still a "important case," and that "a man has been killed and his family wants justice," as a reason to continue to case as opposed to dropping the charges against Sharpe until the witness were to appear.

Last week, Sharpe's attorney, Ronnie West, argued if his client wasn't granted bond, he would be sitting in jail waiting on proceedings that might or might not happen, depending on whether or not the witness appears.

Sharpe is scheduled to return to court Nov. 1 for a preliminary hearing on these charges.