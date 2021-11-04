Lynchburg man guilty of murder in girlfriend's death, setting house on fire

RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson of an occupied dwelling in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend with a bow and arrow.
Jonathan Edward Ayscue, 38, was arrested following a Nov. 13 house fire in Campbell County. The remains of Laura Allen were found inside a residence in the 5700 block of Wards Road in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has said.
At a hearing Thursday before Campbell County Circuit Judge John Cook, Ayscue wept as details of the case were read in court.
Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews said 911 calls came from a citizen and Ayscue reporting the fire in the early morning hours. McAndrews said Allen's body had various puncture wounds and an arrow tip was pulled from the back of her head.
McAndrews said the couple was rehabbing a home without electricity and Ayscue was drinking and doing drugs when the incident. Ayscue claimed the fire was accidental but later confessed to shooting the victim with a bow and arrow, McAndrews said.
Ayscue suspected Allen of cheating and fired the first arrow to get her attention while she was on the phone, according to his statements to investigators, McAndrews said. In an "experience out of his body," McAndrews read from the statement, Ayscue shot Allen in the side and she also was wounded in the face.
"He confessed to multiple arrow shots," McAndrews said.
The medical examiner's autopsy confirmed multiple injuries to Allen aside from the fire, according to McAndrews.
Allen tried to hug him and tell him he didn't have to do it and was shot in the top of her head, McAndrews said. Reading from Ayscue's statement, McAndrews said Ayscue told authorities, "I was torturing this girl."
Ayscue tried to cut her head off with a machete, McAndrews said. The defendant knocked over a kerosene lamp that set the house ablaze, the prosecutor said.
"His intent was to burn her up," McAndrews said.
Kevin Bailey, Ayscue's attorney, said the first arrow was fired by accident and was intended only to scare her.
"At that point, he thought he was done for," Bailey said, adding his client feared he was going to prison.
Bailey said Ayscue was "in a drunken state" and used methamphetamine when the murder occurred.
"It's a horrible case," Ayscue said. "He did love this lady. I do believe that. But he made a horrible mistake that day."
Bailey said from the first day of interacting with Ayscue his client has been remorseful.
"He wishes to take responsibility for what happened," Bailey said of the guilty pleas.
After finding Ayscue guilty on both felonies, Cook sent the sentencing to the January docket call to be scheduled.
Ayscue faces a maximum of life in prison on the murder charge and a maximum of 20 years on the arson count.