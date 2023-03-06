A grand jury has indicted a Lynchburg man on a charge of second-degree murder and related felonies in connection with a November 2022 shooting death at the Iron & Ale restaurant.

In addition to the murder charge, Derek Allen Lewis, 31, faces one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in commission of a felony, maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building, discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two firearm possession charges in the killing of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28.

At 9:11 p.m. Nov. 11, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the restaurant at 106 Cornerstone St. for reports of a shot being fired. Citizens followed by first responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Johnson but were unsuccessful.

Two witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing last month in Lynchburg General District, with one saying he saw a man at the bar who caught his attention for being “obnoxious.” Tomas Williams, a patron at Iron & Ale that night, testified he saw Lewis at the second-floor bar; at one point, he saw Lewis erasing the writing on the restaurant’s specials board.

According to Williams, Johnson approached Lewis, asking him to “leave that alone,” adding it was a “family restaurant.” Williams testified in a follow-up altercation Lewis asked Johnson if he wanted to “take this outside,” to which Johnson agreed and said, “Let’s go outside.”

Williams said at the preliminary hearing he saw Lewis pull up his shirt at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the restaurant. He said he saw the handle of a gun, heard a loud gunshot from “point-blank range” and Johnson dropped immediately in the second floor of the restaurant.

Lewis was arrested Nov. 12 at the Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, city police have said.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 5 in Lynchburg Circuit Court, court records show.