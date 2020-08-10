Lynchburg man pleads guilty to abduction at gunpoint

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday to abduction and firearm charges from what started as a rape case.
Larrell Kashad Bane, 33, was facing a list of eight charges from the October 2017 incident, including rape and burglary with intent to commit a crime. All but charges of abduction and using a firearm to commit a felony were dropped Monday, and Bane entered Alford pleas to those two charges. An Alford plea means that someone acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict them of a crime without pleading guilty, but it has the effect of a guilty plea.
Bane had visited his upstairs neighbor at an apartment complex the night of Oct. 26, since they were friends and the neighbor was concerned something bad might happen to her car, according to evidence relayed by prosecutors and the victim in a previous hearing.
He left and returned later, uninvited, carrying a shotgun and saying he loved her, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Janell Johnson said in a proffer of evidence Monday. He took her cellphone away from her and forced her into her bedroom, where he raped her, both Johnson and the victim said.
The two then argued, and the victim turned on her cellphone to record what was happening at a certain point, Johnson said. That recording caught Bane repeating that he was sorry, asking the victim to shoot him, worrying that his fiancée would find out and the victim asking him to put the gun down, according to Johnson.
The victim previously said at an earlier hearing that after Bane left the building and walked around back, she locked herself in her car and eventually drove to the hospital.
In interviews with law enforcement, Johnson said Bane denied everything at first, then gave several conflicting stories as to what happened.
Bane’s attorney, Pamela Willoughby, said she agreed with Johnson’s version of events “up to a point.” She said Bane and the victim were more than friends and they started arguing that night because Bane found out she had a sexually transmitted disease and was worried about transmitting it.
That was what led to Bane asking her to shoot him, Willoughby said, but she added that Johnson's evidence worked against her client.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Fred Watson sentenced Bane to a total of eight years in prison between the two charges, in accordance with a plea agreement.
At the end of Bane’s hearing, Johnson said the reason why a plea agreement was reached and the remaining charges were dropped was a miscalculation of Bane’s speedy trial deadline on her part.
“This is not the outcome that we anticipated,” she said.
After serving his sentence, Bane will be under supervised probation for 18 months. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.