Lynchburg man pleads guilty to abduction at gunpoint

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday to abduction and firearm charges from what started as a rape case.

Larrell Kashad Bane, 33, was facing a list of eight charges from the October 2017 incident, including rape and burglary with intent to commit a crime. All but charges of abduction and using a firearm to commit a felony were dropped Monday, and Bane entered Alford pleas to those two charges. An Alford plea means that someone acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict them of a crime without pleading guilty, but it has the effect of a guilty plea.

Bane had visited his upstairs neighbor at an apartment complex the night of Oct. 26, since they were friends and the neighbor was concerned something bad might happen to her car, according to evidence relayed by prosecutors and the victim in a previous hearing.

He left and returned later, uninvited, carrying a shotgun and saying he loved her, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Janell Johnson said in a proffer of evidence Monday. He took her cellphone away from her and forced her into her bedroom, where he raped her, both Johnson and the victim said.