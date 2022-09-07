Lynchburg man pleads guilty to indecent exposure

RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Campbell County Circuit Court to one felony and one misdemeanor related to indecent exposures that occurred in February in Campbell County.

Eric Lee Brown, 37, was arrested March 1 following multiple reports of indecent exposure, a Class 6 felony, and public masturbation, a misdemeanor.

Campbell Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Harrison said on Feb. 28, Brown entered a Dollar General store in Brookneal and began masturbating as he walked around. After purchasing a drink, a second incident of the same offense occurred at the CVS pharmacy, also in Brookneal.

Reports both incidents were confirmed by security video footage at both the Dollar General and the CVS, Harrison said. Brown had two previous convictions for the same behavior from December 2021.

Judge John Cook found Brown guilty on both counts, and Brown awaits sentencing.