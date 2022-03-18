Lynchburg man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Bedford shooting

BEDFORD — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Friday on one count each of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handing of a firearm in connection with the accidental shooting of a Bedford woman.

Daniel Joseph Norwood, 35, entered the pleas Friday in Bedford Circuit Court. He was arrested July 4 following the shooting of Jessica Ryan Moore, who was shot shortly after a holiday fireworks display in Bedford. Authorities were called to the 800 block of Burks Hill Road at about 10 p.m. July 3, the town’s police department has said.

Moore, 36, was rushed to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Norwood was in a romantic relationship with Moore and was heavily drinking alcohol with a firearm on him during the fireworks show, said Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance. After leaving the event and while in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle, Norwood was in the course of unloading the firearm with it pointed in the direction of Moore, who was in the driver's seat when it discharged, said Nance.

If the case had gone to trial, evidence would show Norwood was intoxicated when the gun was fired, Nance said. Several hours after the incident, he had a blood alcohol content of .11, according to Nance.

Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, Nance said.

Michael Lonchar, defense attorney for Norwood, said the defendant has taken responsibility in a situation that has been highly emotional.

“He’s been very remorseful from the very beginning,” Lonchar said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 29.

