A Lynchburg man who Appomattox County’s chief prosecutor said was one of two triggermen in the October 2020 shooting death of Carlos Levell Rose pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and eight other charges.

Keyante Ke’Shaun Robinson, 22, entered the guilty plea in Appomattox Circuit Court and also was convicted of abduction by force, conspiracy to commit abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal a body, destruction of property and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Appomattox Commonwealth's Attorney Les Fleet said.

Robinson was among five co-defendants charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020, murder of Rose, whose remains were found by law enforcement inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park in Appomattox County.

Evidence in the early January trial of one of the co-defendants, Enrico Andre Moss, showed Rose and the only female co-defendant, Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, were in a sexual relationship while she was romantically involved with Moss. Horsley-Robey testified Moss was highly upset about the relationship after discovering text exchanges between the two and instructed her to meet with him in a vehicle in Lynchburg, Deputy Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said during Moss’s trial in early January.

Scott said Rose was in a vehicle smoking marijuana with Horsley-Robey, who also faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Rose's death, while parked off the side of a road in Madison Heights. Moss seized Rose along with Robinson and Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, of Prospect, the other defendant who Fleet has said shot Rose.

During the abduction, Robinson and Green were in a vehicle with Rose, who was shot dead, and Moss and Horsley-Robey followed in another vehicle headed toward Appomattox, prosecutors have said.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified at Moss’s trial. Moss told the two “you did what you had to do” and the four co-defendants drove in the two vehicles, eventually reaching the state park, according to her testimony. Horsley-Robey said at Moss’ direction, she contacted his brother, Montel Shaquille Croner, who brought two cans of gasoline used to set Rose’s Yukon on fire.

Horsley-Robey testified she put her head down, heard a loud boom and saw Robinson and Moss run back to the vehicle she was in. Upon realizing the two cans were left behind, Moss ran back to retrieve them, Horsley-Robey said.

Croner pleaded no contest Jan. 5 in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body, according to court records. He was given a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation, records show.

Appomattox Sheriff’s Major Robert Richardson testified at Moss’s trial about seeing Rose’s charred remains in the vehicle the day after the fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. the previous night. He said cellphone records and interviews led to the co-defendants’ arrests and charges.

Amy Tharp, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, has said in court two bullets were found in Rose: one in his head and another in his chest, and either could have killed him.

Rose was dead before the fire, according to the autopsy results, Tharp recently testified. The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and chest, she said.

Appomattox Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet has said the bullets found in Rose’s body came from two different guns.

An Appomattox County jury in January found Moss guilty on one count each of first-degree murder, abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit abduction for money or benefit, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal a body and destruction of property. Moss did not testify during the two-day trial.

Green pleaded guilty to amended charges of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit abduction, plus the same remaining charges as Robinson, during a Jan. 5 hearing, Appomattox Circuit Court records show.

Robinson is set for sentencing June 8 in Appomattox Circuit Court. Moss is set for sentencing March 21 and Green awaits a sentencing date, according to court records.

The remaining defendant, Horsley-Robey, is scheduled for a March 8 court hearing.