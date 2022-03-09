Lynchburg man pleads guilty to series of fires, two indecent exposures

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court to seven charges in connection with a series of fires and two indecent exposures last summer.

Brennan Thornhill, 20, of Lynchburg, became a suspect in a rash of June curbside trash fires around the city as investigators were looking into the incidents. One of these fires spread to a vehicle, destroying its motor, according to prosecutor Andrew Childress, and another spread to a house.

A witness caught footage of a vehicle at the scene of one fire, according to Childress. Although the four-minute video was too low quality to get a license plate number or positively identify the man who seemed to fit Thornhill’s general description when he got out and set fire to a pile of curbside refuse, the vehicle — a gray Nissan — was distinguishable, giving investigators a lead.

Another witness saw the gray Nissan on his street and took down the license plate number, which was traced to Thornhill as its owner.

Thornhill agreed to speak with investigators at the end of June, shortly after the fires stopped after a total of 32. Information on his cell phone placed Thornhill as a meal delivery driver at the scene of multiple fires when they broke out, Childress said.

A witness identified Thornhill from a lineup as the individual with the gray Nissan he had seen in his neighborhood, Childress added.

The two counts of indecent exposure occurred on Blackwater Creek Trail toward the end of August, which Thornhill also pleaded guilty to.

In a two-day span, two separate victims, who had been walking their dog at the time, reported the incidents of indecent exposure. They were able to identify Thornhill from a lineup of photos as well, Childress said. One victim who reportedly yelled at Thornhill to get away saw him return to his gray Nissan.

In all, Thornhill pleaded guilty to four counts of maliciously setting fire to woods/grass, one count of arson to personal property, and two counts of indecent exposure. He will remain jailed until his sentencing on July 13.

An evaluation for Thornhill’s mental health will also be ordered in the meantime, as his family has indicated he struggles with factors that might have influenced his behavior.

