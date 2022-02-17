 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor

RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man who was charged with sex crimes against a minor last year pleaded guilty Thursday in Campbell County Circuit Court.

Richard Lawford Wilcox, 59, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Wilcox was accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old at least five times between January and June 2021, said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Shipman.

Shipman said the victim had confided in a friend about the sexual misconduct perpetrated against her. The victim's mother eventually saw the text messages between the victim and her friend revealing the incidents, and the allegations were taken to law enforcement, leading to Wilcox’s arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

The victim was prepared to testify at the initially scheduled jury trial, Shipman said, but no testimony was heard Thursday since Wilcox pleaded guilty instead.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a future date.

