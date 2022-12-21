Lynchburg man sentenced for attacking jail officers over multiple days

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years behind bars on multiple counts of assault and battery on law enforcement and malicious wounding.

Keith Edward Moss, 41, of Lynchburg, was convicted in August of eight counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, two counts of malicious wounding, and one count of obstruction of justice, all stemming from incidents that occurred over multiple days in February 2021 that left jail officers affected "for months," according to one witness.

According to testimony at trial, Moss was "very combative" as he was taken into custody on Feb. 13, 2021, hitting, biting and kicking officers as they were attempting to put him in a patrol wagon. When he arrived at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center that night, Moss was violent with jail officers, assaulting them in several incidents that extended over multiple days, the latest of which was on Feb. 19, 2021.

Gerald Winfield, a former lieutenant with the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, testified Wednesday of Moss' actions in February 2021, saying after years of working at the jail, he had "never been in an incident" like this one.

"I think about it every day, and what it's done to others, too," Winfield said on the stand.

From the stand, the witness called Moss a "menace to society" for what he's done "in the jail, and in the streets."

"I saw you hit other officers with a broomstick. I saw you hit me with a broomstick ... you threw a glass coffee pot at me," Winfield would go on to say in his testimony.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kelsey Parrish said Moss' actions in February 2021 demonstrated a "unwillingness" to accept intervention from those authorized, and pointed to a background of violent convictions in his past that show he has not changed.

"He beat mercilessly officers of the jail," Parrish said during the hearing, adding two officers had to go to the hospital and two more had to receive medical treatment following their run-in with Moss.

Parrish argued to Judge F. Patrick Yeatts not even the high end of the sentencing guidelines were enough, asking that Yeatts sentence Moss beyond what the guidelines proposed.

"Guidelines could never take into consideration the impact Moss had at the jail," Parrish said.

Throughout the sentencing hearing on Monday, Moss maintained that his February 2021 arrest in this case was an "unlawful seizure."

Moss, who represented himself pro se throughout the trial and sentencing, said before being sentenced that his "unlawful" detention played a role in the actions.

To Moss' complaints, Yeatts said not even he is above "investigative detention," saying even the judge would be subject to handcuffs if he fit the description of a suspect.

Yeatts said Moss instigated the matter when he "took it to a level it never needed to be" by kicking, biting and assaulting officers.

"I don't know why you continue to feel as if you are the victim," Yeatts said.

While issuing the sentence, Yeatts said he "can't put my mind around how a person has that much anger" and even later questioned "at what point is it going to become deadly with you," citing Moss' criminal history that includes several prior assault and battery convictions and additional pleas of guilt on malicious wounding and abduction charges.

The judge also said "a number" of jurors from August's trial expressed concern to him for their safety once Moss would be released from jail.

"I have grave concerns ... that I am going to see you again," Yeatts said.

Moss was sentenced to two years on each count of assault and battery against law enforcement, with 18 months suspended off each, leaving 48 months active. Additionally, Moss was sentenced to 10 years for each of the two malicious wounding charges with four years suspended on each, leaving 12 years active time.

He also has one year to serve on the charge of obstruction.

Throughout the sentencing hearing, Moss repeatedly expressed his displeasure with how the entire court process played out.

After being sentenced, Moss said, "See you in federal court," among several other things, as bailiffs escorted him out.