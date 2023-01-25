Lynchburg man sentenced for role in group's armed assault on juvenile

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in jail for his role in a June 2021 attack on a juvenile in a case involving several other minor co-defendants.

Reginald Patterson III, 20, entered Alford pleas in Lynchburg Circuit Court in July to one felony count of grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of assault by mob, according to online court records and his attorney, Chuck Felmlee. An Alford plea is a term for not admitting guilt but acknowledging evidence is enough for a conviction.

The Lynchburg Police Department said after the June 10, 2021 incident on Langhorne Road in which a boy was punched and kicked while being held at gunpoint, Patterson and four other minors were charged. Four other minors, who were not identified in a police news release at the time because they were ages 14 to 17, also were charged; the release did not give the age of the juvenile attacked.

As part of Patterson's plea agreement, charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony were dropped.

At a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, Felmlee said a year prior to the event, a "melee" at River Ridge mall broke out involving the victim and those charged in the June 2021 incident.

A year after that encounter, the group saw the boy, got out of the vehicle and roughed him up a bit, Felmlee said in court Wednesday.

"Reggie never took anything from this guy," Felmlee told Judge F. Patrick Yeatts.

Felmlee said co-defendants in the case were tried in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and said Patterson was the least culpable.

"He played the smallest role in this," Felmlee said.

He said sentencing guidelines range from zero to six months.

Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Pflieger said while Patterson may not have been the primary instigator in the assault, he's fortunate not to have been convicted of robbery.

"This is a mob assault of an individual involving firearms," Pflieger said. "It could have turned deadly."

Pflieger said Patterson did not brandish either of two firearms used in the incident.

Patterson told Yeatts he has learned from his actions that day. The judge told him a mob assault is not the way to learn life lessons and such behavior has become all too common in society with perpetrators getting just a slap on the wrist.

"And I don't know why," Yeatts said. "There's going to be consequences to this sort of action in this court."

Yeatts said other co-defendants getting no jail time for their roles is "beyond the pale of belief for me" but he had no control over those outcomes because they were adjudicated in other courts.

Yeatts sentenced him to 11 years on both charges and suspended all but 10 months. Patterson will be on two years' supervised probation upon release and pending a negative drug test, not including marijuana, was given a delayed report date of Feb. 3 to begin serving the sentence, according to the ruling.