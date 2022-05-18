Lynchburg man sentenced for sex crimes against minor

RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a minor was sentenced Wednesday in Campbell County Circuit Court.

Richard Lawford Wilcox, 59, was sentenced by Judge John T. Cook to two years behind bars on two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, to which he pleaded guilty in February.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Todd Jr. classified Wilcox's acts as "predatory behavior," saying, "There are crimes that people commit that are of such a heinous nature that they deserve punishment."

"Showing this behavior with a sober mind," Todd later said, "there's a risk they could do it again."

Wilcox's attorney, Paul Valois, argued Wilcox's cooperation with law enforcement throughout the process should be considered in his sentence, along with his acceptance of responsibility.

Valois said Wilcox wasn't seeking "no sentence" but rather a reasonable one for his actions.

Upon release from prison, Wilcox must submit to supervised probation for two years, be on good behavior for 10 years, have no contact with the victim and he must register as a sex offender.

