Lynchburg man sentenced in 2019 homicide

A Lynchburg man accused of murder in connection with a December 2019 shooting pleaded guilty last week to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Devon Corleogne Bailey, 18, also was found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, according to court documents.

Bailey was sentenced to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a serious offender, according to court documents, where he will stay until he turns 21.

On Dec. 28, 2019, officers responded to the White Rock Hill area in Lynchburg after a report of a gunfight and a person needing help. It was there that officers found Bailey, who was 15 at the time, with an injured right arm, according to testimony from a previous court hearing.

Bailey told officers that someone tried to rob him and that he shot them.

At the scene, a trail of blood led officers to the 600 block of Gum Street, where they found the victim, 31-year-old Larry Saunders Jr., dead in an apartment from a gunshot wound to the chest with several cellphones and a bag of marijuana lying near him.

Bailey went to trial in March, where a jury acquitted him of robbery and using a firearm in commission of a felony. The jury was deadlocked on two more charges, prompting Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts to declare a mistrial on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder.

Bailey was scheduled for trial Aug. 8 for one count of second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, but he avoided trial with his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.