Lynchburg man sentenced on drug offense, other charges dropped

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to more than a year behind bars on a drug distribution charge stemming from 2019, but wounding and firearm charges against him won't move forward.

De'yon Tjuan Williams, 24, of Lynchburg, was sentenced to one year and nine months in jail on one count of distribution of cocaine. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said Williams also had faced firearm and aggravated malicious wounding charges in connection with the shooting of a man in November 2021, but due to a lack of witness cooperation, a judge ruled to nolle prosequi those charges, a legal term for choosing not to pursue them.

In court this week, Harrison argued for an active sentence of more than two years, allowing credit for time served, pointing to Williams' "multi-page" criminal record.

Jim Childress, Williams' defense attorney, argued his client accepted responsibility for his actions through his plea. He also argued his client suffers from reasoning and comprehension issues, and that he last reported selling cocaine in 2019.

Williams apologized for his actions before being sentenced on Wednesday, adding he realizes the effect he's had on society.

Williams' credit for time served amounted to about one year and one month toward his sentence. Williams also was ordered to have 18 months' supervised probation and 10 years' good behavior.