Lynchburg man sentenced to 12 years in child sex case

A Lynchburg man convicted of 52 child sex-related charges was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.

Jared Miller Anderson, 41, entered Alford pleas in Lynchburg Circuit Court in November 2019, just more than a year after his arrest, on 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child younger than 15 years old, 21 counts of soliciting sex from a minor online and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Alford pleas mean Anderson maintains his innocence but acknowledges enough evidence exists to convict him.

According to search warrants filed in the case, Anderson started chatting online with a 14-year-old girl from North Dakota around Nov. 20, 2016. He was posing as a 24-year-old named Brian Thompson and received nude images and videos from the girl via Snapchat.

Law enforcement interviewed the girl about what happened when Anderson flew out to visit her in early December 2016, which they confirmed through receipts and records from his transactions, the warrants state. The girl recalled what happened during the visit and the two exchanged a “very graphic recount of what occurred” in messages afterward, according to previous statements from Kevin Poindexter, a now-retired detective of the Lynchburg Police Department who investigated the case.