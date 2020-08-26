Lynchburg man sentenced to 12 years in child sex case

A Lynchburg man convicted of 52 child sex-related charges was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.
Jared Miller Anderson, 41, entered Alford pleas in Lynchburg Circuit Court in November 2019, just more than a year after his arrest, on 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child younger than 15 years old, 21 counts of soliciting sex from a minor online and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
Alford pleas mean Anderson maintains his innocence but acknowledges enough evidence exists to convict him.
According to search warrants filed in the case, Anderson started chatting online with a 14-year-old girl from North Dakota around Nov. 20, 2016. He was posing as a 24-year-old named Brian Thompson and received nude images and videos from the girl via Snapchat.
Law enforcement interviewed the girl about what happened when Anderson flew out to visit her in early December 2016, which they confirmed through receipts and records from his transactions, the warrants state. The girl recalled what happened during the visit and the two exchanged a “very graphic recount of what occurred” in messages afterward, according to previous statements from Kevin Poindexter, a now-retired detective of the Lynchburg Police Department who investigated the case.
The warrants state Anderson gave the girl alcohol during their encounter and she blacked out at some point. Anderson, a former IT director of a local civil engineering firm, was active in the local theater community and a few colleagues in that area testified at his sentencing hearing Wednesday that he volunteered much time in the arts.
Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Bennett said Anderson flew to North Dakota to engage in sex with the underage victim and to Canada for similar reasons with a 17-year-old. She said as children in the city's public school system are online more than ever before this upcoming semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement is working hard to protect them from online predators.
"Mr. Anderson is one of those predators, your honor," Bennett told Judge Leyburn Mosby Jr.
Bennett said Anderson's previous inappropriate behavior had him barred from Sweet Briar College, where he had been involved in theater productions, and seven women have contacted city police to inform authorities he acted inappropriately with them.
Anderson's charges combined carried a maximum of more than 900 years behind bars. Bennett said the mandatory minimums alone, if imposed by the court, would land him more than century of incarceration. Bennett said more charges could have been prosecuted.
"The detectives stopped counting after 1,000 illegal images," Bennett told Mosby. "There's clear deviant behavior here, your honor."
Bennett, who described the defendant as a "hands-on" offender in a child sex case, argued for a 105-year sentence while Matthew Pack, Anderson's attorney, urged the judge to run jail time on charges concurrently and sentence him to 5 years.
"He deserves each and every moment, each and every year, of the 105 years," Bennett said.
Pack said Anderson accepts responsibility, and Anderson apologized before sentencing and said he's had nearly two years to think of his mistakes.
Mosby sentenced Anderson to 136 years combined and suspended all but 12 years under several conditions, including probation, counseling, no internet access unless for employment and having no unsupervised contact with minors.
"You obviously have a sexual mental disorder," the judge told Anderson before ruling.
Pack said he is not aware of any other charges against his client. Bennett indicated in court further charges may be forthcoming against the defendant in North Dakota.
After the hearing, Bennett said she doesn't feel the 12-year sentence is adequate.
Poindexter, who attended Wednesday's court proceeding, said in reaction to the sentence after the hearing: "I think it's a travesty, honestly."
Pack said after the hearing that Anderson has taken steps while incarcerated to improve himself and accepts any court-ordered counseling, Pack said after the hearing.
"I thought all and all," Pack said in reaction to the sentence, "it was fair given the circumstances."
Bennett said in court it is not surprising that a few colleagues from the defendant's theater experiences testified they never observed him engage in inappropriate behavior.
"After all, he was an excellent actor," Bennett said.
