Lynchburg man sentenced to 12 years in woman's hit-and-run death

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for his role in a single-vehicle wreck while under the influence of alcohol that led to a woman's death.

Quintial Louwell Spinner, 48, was convicted last November in Lynchburg Circuit Court of involuntary manslaughter by way of driving under the influence, hit-and-run from a crash causing injury and one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license before the trial and another charge of reckless driving was dropped.

Spinner was driving a Ford Taurus down 12th Street the evening of Nov. 14, 2020, when he struck 23-year-old Trinity Aikia Robinson, of Lynchburg, who was crossing at the 1200 block, law enforcement has said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison told a jury in November that it took Spinner several minutes to return to the scene, having said he turned around and parked his car elsewhere and smoked a cigarette before coming back. People in the area rushed to try and help Robinson shortly after the crash, and others stopped their cars in the area, effectively blocking it off.

Robinson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital that night and later died of blunt force trauma, Harrison said, having suffered a significant skull fracture.

Georgia Robinson, the victim’s mother, testified at Spinner’s sentencing hearing Wednesday her daughter was walking to a friend’s house when she was struck by Spinner. She spoke in court of the heartbreak the incident has caused the family, including to Trinity Robinson’s young daughters.

“It’s been over a year and these children miss their mama,” Georgia Robinson said.

Shirley Adams, Trinity Robinson’s grandmother, also testified about the massive grief felt from the loss.

“It was like being in a nightmare and nobody there to wake me up,” Adams said.

In court Wednesday, Harrison played a video surveillance recording of the vehicle striking Robinson. Spinner, who has been in custody since March 2021 on the charges, testified he drank alcohol before the incident.

Harrison said at trial Spinner wasn’t forthcoming with police about his role in the crash at first and didn’t pass several field sobriety tests after officers smelled alcohol on him.

When he was given a breath test almost four hours after the crash, she said it showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .05, which is below the legal limit of .08. However, she brought on expert witnesses in the trial to explain that when calculated backward over time, he would’ve had a BAC of anywhere from .08 to .13.

Spinner said he used bad judgment that night and told the Robinson family he is deeply sorry. “This was truly a very tragic accident,” Spinner said, adding his apologies as some of her family wept.

He said he wishes each day the incident hadn’t happened. “My bad judgment resulted in a beautiful young lady losing her life,” Spinner said.

Harrison argued for a 20-year sentence and said whatever Spinner gets, he is eligible to have 40% taken off it. She read of a litany of previous criminal convictions Spinner has had dating back to 1989 and said he will continue to commit crimes when released based on his history.

“At the end of the day ... he’ll get to get out,” Harrison said. “Trinity doesn’t get to come back.”

Ronnie West, Spinner’s attorney, said if his client truly was “the worst of the worst,” as Harrison described, he wouldn’t have returned to the scene of the crash at all. West said Spinner will serve significant prison time for “the stupidest mistake he’s made in his life” but it wasn’t intentional.

“There’s not a shred of evidence that suggests Mr. Spinner is not remorseful for what happened to Miss Robinson,” West said.

Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts sentenced Spinner to 21 years on the combined charges, suspended nine of those years, and credited Spinner with time served since his March 2021 arrest to go toward the sentence.

Yeatts told Spinner he doesn’t think anyone in the courtroom believes he intended to kill Robinson that night.

“But you intended to consume the alcohol that led to a cascade of events that led to a young lady losing her life,” Yeatts said.

Spinner’s bad decisions also led to a lifetime of pain for the Robinson family and his criminal record is not a good one, the judge said.

“You’ve had multiple bad days and bad nights in your life,” Yeatts told Spinner. “This might be the worst of them. For this family, it certainly is the worst.”

