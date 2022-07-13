Lynchburg man sentenced to 2 years on arson, indecent exposure charges

A Lynchburg man was sentenced to two years and two months behind bars on seven convictions in connection with a series of fires and two indecent exposures last summer.

Brennan Francis Thornhill, 21, of Lynchburg, was arrested following a string of June 2021 curbside trash fires around the city. One of these fires spread to a vehicle, destroying its motor, according to prosecutor Andrew Childress, and another spread to a residential building.

A witness caught footage of a vehicle at the scene of one fire that sparked a lead into Thornhill, Childress said in March when the defendant pleaded guilty to an arson charge in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Another witness saw the gray Nissan on his street and took down the license plate number, which was traced to Thornhill as its owner, according to Childress.

Thornhill agreed to speak with investigators at the end of June, shortly after the fires stopped after a total of 32. Two counts of indecent exposure occurred on Blackwater Creek Trail toward the end of August, which Thornhill also pleaded guilty to.

In a two-day span, two separate victims, who had been walking their dog at the time, reported the incidents of indecent exposure. They were able to identify Thornhill from a lineup of photos as well, Childress said.

In all, Thornhill pleaded guilty to four counts of maliciously setting fire to woods/grass, one count of arson to personal property, and two counts of indecent exposure.

At Thornhill's sentencing hearing Wednesday, his mother testified her son was in the emergency room on several occasions for mental health-related issues before turning himself into authorities.

Childress said sentencing guidelines in Thornhill's case called for one day to six months in jail. He said Thornhill has a disorder and recognizes he needs treatment and argued for an upward departure of the guidelines to one year in jail, which he added is "perfectly reasonable."

"There's a lot of factors here that are disturbing," Childress said of Thornhill's behavior.

Childress said he wishes a long-term residential treatment setting suitable for Thornhill's needs could be found but, in the meantime, the commonwealth's concern is the community's safety.

"We only have the programs we have," Childress said. "I wish it was a silver bullet, but it isn't."

Matthew Pack, Thornhill's attorney, said the defense feels the range of one day in jail to six months is appropriate and his client accepts responsibility. He said Thornhill was very honest during his assessment and should not be punished for "thought crimes."

Pack said Thornhill has been on suicide watch multiple times since he's been in custody. The defense supports the sex offender treatment Thornhill will get that he hasn't had in the past, Pack said.

"We've got a very sick young man," Pack said. "He's still young; he's still maturing."

Pack said Thornhill also has agreed for his mother to serve as a legal guardian upon his release, which is in the interest of public safety.

In ordering the active sentence of two years and two months, Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said he felt the guidelines in this case were inadequate.

Thornhill will have nearly three decades of suspended jail time and is ordered to be on probation for five years when released, during two of which he will be under intense supervision.

Yeatts also ordered more than $12,000 in restitution, a portion of which will go to the Lynchburg Fire Department for expenses in responding to the fires and owners of a vehicle and a building that were damaged. He also ordered two years of GPS tracking during the first two years of probation, which Pack described as essentially house arrest; restricted his internet access; and said he is to not to be around minors without adult supervision.

Thornhill also is credited with time served since his arrest in September.

The judge said Thornhill's case is a perplexing one of what a troubled young man might do and agreed his receiving treatment is crucial.

"With you, I really don't know," Yeatts told Thornhill. "You continue to push the envelope. ... I don't know what the limit of your upward capabilities are. I'm afraid to find out, quite frankly."