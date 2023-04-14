A Lynchburg man was sentenced to 20 years Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and three other firearm-related counts in connection with a February 2022 incident.

A jury in December found Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, guilty of robbery by use or display of a firearm, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a handgun by a minor. Petty was 17 at the time of the offense but was tried in Lynchburg Circuit Court as an adult, a news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said.

Petty in September also pleaded guilty to a related charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon, the release said. Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts sentenced Petty on Wednesday on the combined charges to 20 active years of incarceration with five of those years constituting mandatory minimum time in prison.

The convictions stemmed from an armed robbery on Feb. 16, 2022 around 6 p.m. on Bedford Avenue. The victim of the robbery was contacted over social media by a stranger who claimed to know her cousin, according to prosecutors.

The stranger asked for a ride and offered to pay the victim gas money. The victim was directed to meet him on Bedford Avenue in front of the Arc of Central Virginia and when she arrived was met by Petty and two other individuals who all produced firearms, the release said.

Petty took personal property from the victim’s car, the release said. Yeatts heard evidence of Petty’s criminal street gang involvement provided by a member of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Intelligence Unit during the sentencing hearing, according to Harrison. The court found Petty is a member of the Eight Tray Gangsta Crips, a criminal street gang, the release said.

Petty was ordered to be on good behavior for 30 years upon release, submit to three years supervised probation and have no affiliation with a criminal street gang, Harrison said in the release.

Petty also is scheduled for sentencing May 31 in Lynchburg Circuit Court in connection with an October 2021 robbery that occurred near 4th and Jackson streets in Lynchburg, Harrison said. He faces sentencing on three counts of robbery by use of a firearm, three counts of use of a firearm during a felony, possession of a handgun by a minor, participating in a criminal street gang and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.