Lynchburg man sentenced to 36 years in 2018 murder, wounding

A judge on Friday sentenced a Lynchburg man to 36 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

Troy Lee Beasley, 36, was arrested almost three months after the April 2018 incident outside of 1111 18th St. that left Andra Watson dead and Chenae Skinner with bullet fragments lodged in her head. A two-day jury trial in December 2019 led to guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and occupied dwelling and using a firearm in commission of a felony. The jury recommended Beasley serve 76 years on the combined charges.

At a hearing Friday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, Judge J. Leyburn Mosby denied a motion from Charles Cosby, Beasley's attorney, to set aside the verdicts and instea imposed the 36-year sentence. A judge cannot exceed a jury's recommended sentence but can lower it.

According to the ruling, 40 years from three of Beasley's charges will run concurrent with the murder sentence of 30 years, and a $100,000 fine is ordered.

Skinner previously testified she and some girlfriends were spending time together on April 28, 2018, when they ran into Beasley, a good friend, at a convenience store. They agreed to come with him to a party at the 18th Street home and arrived shortly after he did.

She and other witnesses testified Beasley was standing on 18th Street and not allowing cars to pass. Skinner said Beasley was telling drivers the road was blocked and redirected two vehicles.

Other witnesses said Beasley was generally angry that night, cussing and directing his anger toward drivers, saying, “‘This is my street.’”

When Skinner heard Beasley tell one of his friends to “get my strap,” or gun, she pushed her friends to leave, got in the car and spoke with Watson as he stood outside the front passenger window. Within minutes of arriving, she said, she heard gunshots from straight ahead and started to feel blood gushing from her head.

Her friend backed the car out and raced her to Lynchburg General Hospital, where Watson, who had ben struck in the head near his ear, also was taken. Skinner went to the University of Virginia Medical Center for weeks of recovery.

Skinner testified at trial her optic nerve stopped the bullet from hitting her brain and she still has impaired vision.

When police arrived at the scene, Beasley told officers he was almost hit by a car in the street and then heard gunshots, according to testimony from law enforcement who responded. Beasley agreed to go back to the police station with officers, saying he had nothing to do with the shooting, according to evidence at trial.

Since he technically wasn’t being detained and police couldn’t tell him what he could or couldn’t do, Beasley washed his hands twice before his hands were subjected to a gunshot residue test. Even then, Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Childress said at trial lab reports showed Beasley had traces of gunshot residue on his hands, despite him telling police he hadn’t handled a gun that day or been around a gun.

At Friday's hearing, Cosby sought to dismiss the case based on what he argued were problems of sufficiency with evidence as well as a wording issue on the language of a jury instruction on the aggravated malicious wounding charge. Cosby argued there were many conflicts and inconsistencies among witnesses' versions of events and the jury could have been confused in how it was instructed regarding the aggravated malicious wounding matter.

In arguing against the motion to set aside the verdicts, Childress said the jury found witness testimony at trial to be credible and the jury instruction "is not wrong, at most incomplete" and jurors had the option of finding him not guilty but didn't. The jury heard all the evidence, was instructed adequately and the case doesn't merit a due process violation, Childress said.

Mosby, who was not the judge at trial, described the case as a difficult one that took longer than usual to resolve largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On conflicting witnesses accounts, he compared it to three people witnessing a crash outside the Lynchburg courthouse and each offering different accounts of an incident that transpired.

"That's why issues like this are for a jury or fact-finder to resolve," Mosby said.

Beasley's girlfriend described him in court as a loving, caring father. Cosby asked the judge to lower the jury-recommended sentence, pointing to guidelines he said had a midpoint range of 28 years, and give Beasley hope of light at the end of the tunnel while incarcerated.

Childress argued for upholding the jury's sentence and said it didn't go to the maximum it could have but was fair and decided by the group in best position to consider the outcome. Citing previous criminal history, Childress said Beasley has engaged in a "pattern of conduct and lawlessness."

Beasley had four previous charges involving firearms, a handful of prior probation violations and was participating in Lynchburg Circuit Court's drug court program when the murder happened, Childress said.

"So there's all these opportunities and none of them are taken," Childress said.

Cosby said Beasley plans to file an appeal. Mosby granted him a new attorney in that process.

Childress asked the judge to order Beasley be prohibited from further contact with the Watson family and Skinner, whose recovery he described as miraculous though she is partially blinded the rest of her life. The request was included in the sentence.

"They deserve to be left alone and to live in peace without contact from Mr. Beasley," the prosecutor said.