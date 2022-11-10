Lynchburg man sentenced to 4 months in jail for indecent exposure

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to four months of jail on one felony and one misdemeanor related to indecent exposure incidents in Campbell County.

Eric Lee Brown, 37, was arrested March 1 following multiple reports of indecent exposure, a Class 6 felony, and public masturbation, a misdemeanor.

Campbell Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Harrison said during Brown's September guilty plea in Campbell Circuit Court that on Feb. 28, the defendant entered a Dollar General store in Brookneal and began masturbating as he walked around. After purchasing a drink, a second incident of the same offense occurred at the CVS pharmacy, also in Brookneal.

Reports of both incidents were confirmed by security video footage at both the Dollar General and the CVS, Harrison said. Brown had two previous convictions for the same behavior from December 2021.

Campbell Circuit Judge John Cook found Brown guilty on both counts. Cook sentenced Brown to six years in jail on both counts with all but four months suspended, Harrison said.

Brown is ordered to be on good behavior for seven years upon his release, will have a period of supervised probation and is directed to undergo mental health-related treatment, Harrison said.