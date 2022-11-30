Lynchburg man sentenced to 6 years in child sex case

A Lynchburg man was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

Eric Ryan Scott, 40, was arrested in January 2019, according to court records.

Gary Straw, Scott's attorney, said his client maintains his innocence. Scott was found guilty during a May 2022 trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court, court records show.

During his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Frederick Watson read the victim's impact statement. The victim's mother testified Wednesday of trauma the minor has suffered.

Straw said Scott has shown when previously released on bond he can abide by the court's orders and has steady employment. Straw requested a sentence of two years.

Lynchburg Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nathan Freier said the matter was more than just simple sexual assault and referred to the charges as an "egregious violation." Freier said sentencing guidelines did not take into account the gravity of the situation and harm Scott has done.

Watson sentenced Scott to 20 years with all but six years and three months suspended on the conditions that the defendant be on good behavior for 20 years and three years supervised probation upon his release. Scott also is ordered to have no contact with the victim and must register as a sex offender.

— Justin Faulconer