Lynchburg man sentenced to life for murdering girlfriend, setting house on fire

RUSTBURG — In what both a prosecutor and a judge described as the worst first-degree murder case they've seen, a Lynchburg man who shot his girlfriend with a bow and arrow and set a house on fire in Campbell County will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Jonathan Edward Ayscue, 39, received a life sentence Wednesday in the November 2020 killing of Laura Allen. Campbell Circuit Judge John T. Cook ordered another 20 years on one count of arson. He also ordered Ayscue to have no contact with Allen's family while serving the sentence.

Allen was shot with arrows in a home the couple was rehabbing, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews said at a previous hearing where Ayscue pleaded guilty to the two charges. The victim's remains were found inside a residence in the 5700 block of Wards Road in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has said.

McAndrews said Allen's body had various puncture wounds and an arrow tip was pulled from the back of her head. Ayscue confessed to multiple arrow shots; he suspected Allen of cheating and fired the first arrow to get her attention while she was on the phone, McAndrews said.

Ayscue shot Allen in the side; she also was wounded in the face and he attempted to cut her off head with a machete, McAndrews has said in court. The house, which did not have electricity, was set ablaze when Ayscue knocked over a kerosene lamp, McAndrews said.

The fire killed her, McAndrews said at Ayscue’s sentencing Wednesday.

“She literally burned alive,” McAndrews said.

Allen wasn’t paying enough attention to Ayscue, so he shot her, McAndrews said.

“This case isn’t about drugs,” said McAndrews. “This case is about anger and it’s about jealousy.”

A Campbell County sheriff’s deputy testified Wednesday that at some time before the murder in a separate incident he arrested Ayscue after responding to the KFC parking lot on Timberlake Road. Ayscue was assaulting Allen with his fists, the officer testified.

McAndrews said nothing indicated Ayscue was suffering from hallucinations or was having a psychotic break when he murdered Allen. Ayscue told Allen he couldn’t let her live after wounding her, McAndrews said.

The details of the case are among the most horrific among first-degree murders McAndrews said he has prosecuted in his 24-year career.

“I can’t think of one more brutal,” McAndrews said.

Kevin Bailey, Ayscue’s attorney, asked for sentencing in the range of 40 to 45 years. He said Ayscue’s previous criminal history included five assaults, theft and drug-related offenses.

Bailey said Ayscue was physically abused as a child, was made to sleep in a shed and that mistreatment led to his becoming an angry person with severe substance abuse issues. Ayscue got into dozens of fights as a kid, suffered broken bones and turned to drugs and alcohol as a boy because he didn’t know what love and self-worth were, Bailey said.

Ayscue tried to get a handle on his substance abuse through several programs but couldn't, according to Bailey.

Allen’s murder is one of the most violent cases Bailey said he’s ever defended and Ayscue’s background is the saddest he’s seen.

“He has lived a rough life,” Bailey said.

Ayscue gave a full confession and took responsibility for his actions, Bailey said.

“He’s also saddened about what he did to the person he probably cared about the most” and who in turn cared for him the most, Bailey said.

Bailey said Ayscue used methamphetamine on four occasions the day of the murder and the initial shot to the victim’s cheek was a mistake.

“In despair, he took it to an unimaginable level,” Bailey said.

Reading from statements Ayscue made to investigators, Bailey said his client stated, “It was like I was outside my body looking at myself doing it,” and he was not in his right frame of mind when shooting Allen. Bailey noted the anger and jealousy Ayscue was feeling at the time.

“But there is also paranoia, there is also intoxication,” Bailey said.

Ayscue rocked back and forth in his chair while Bailey spoke on his behalf. Before sentencing, he apologized to Allen’s family and the judge.

“I know what I did was wrong,” Ayscue said. “It doesn’t matter how much time I get. I hurt every day. I’m inside my prison every day. I wish I could trade my life for hers.”

Ayscue said he accepts the punishment.

“My life is over,” he said.

Cook said in his 14 years behind the bench “this is the worst first-degree murder case I’ve ever seen.”

McAndrews said Ayscue has had discipline issues while incarcerated and has been in fights with other inmates.

“Remorse can’t outweigh what he did,” McAndrews said. “He belongs in prison for the rest of his life.”

