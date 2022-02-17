Lynchburg man will head to trial over October shooting

A Lynchburg man's charges in connection with a shooting last year that another man said left him intubated and in critical condition will head to trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Jaquez Juan Hargett, 22, of Lynchburg, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony, shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and firing a gun in a public place after the October shooting in the 200 block of Chambers Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found Troy Johnson in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck that had exited through his mouth, according to Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Pflieger.

Johnson was intubated and treated for severe injuries to his mouth. He appeared in court on Thursday as a witness, demonstrating to the judge the damage the shooting did to his teeth and voice. He also told the judge he still needs to use a feeding tube.

Hargett, who was interviewed by law enforcement about the incident, said he knew Johnson and told Detective Sara Bond of the Lynchburg Police Department the two had a couple of encounters prior where Johnson was saying "strange things," according to Bond's testimony of the interview.

On the day of the shooting, Johnson flagged down Hargett's car from the end of a driveway while he was driving on Chambers Street, Bond testified about the interview. Johnson and Hargett had a brief conversation, when, according to Bond's testimony, Hargett said he saw Johnson reach behind his back, but that Hargett couldn’t specify why he was intimidated and told police there wasn’t an argument or any threats made.

Hargett then raised his gun and fired one shot at Johnson from roughly a few feet away, according to Teresa Smith, a domestic partner of Johnson, who testified as an eyewitness to the shooting. She was in a car behind Hargett's on the street, and said he didn't speed off but instead waited to see Johnson fall to the ground.

Bond testified police recovered a 9mm handgun from the car the suspect was driving that day, and it was right where Hargett said the gun was going to be.

General District Judge Stephanie Maddox said the court found probable cause to move Hargett to trial on the five felony charges. He is held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

