Lynchburg murder case delayed after key witness doesn't show up

A judge is weighing a bond request for a Lynchburg man charged with second-degree murder in a March shooting death after a key witness failed to show Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 34, appeared in Lynchburg General District Court on the murder charge and one count each of using a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lynchburg police responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. March 16 in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Police found Jared Jacob Davis, 47, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Police have said Davis died at the scene. Sharpe was arrested the following day.

Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Childress said at Tuesday's hearing before Judge Randy Krantz that without the eyewitness present in the court the prosecution was not ready to go forward with the preliminary hearing. The witness had previously been cooperative but failed to show for a previous hearing and Childress said he personally met with him recently to emphasize the importance of appearing to testify.

Krantz issued an order for the witness's arrest for not appearing in court under subpoena and took the bond request under advisement until a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 20.

Childress said he doesn't know what is going on with the witness. He told Krantz the commonwealth is agreeable to a secured bond of $15,000 for Sharpe as long as he doesn't leave the state, have access to firearms or dangerous weapons and have no contact with the witness or Davis' immediate family.

Sharpe’s mother testified firearms would be removed from her home in Lynchburg, where Sharpe could reside if released on bond, if ordered by the court.

Childress said an autopsy showed Davis was shot eight times and the firearm has not been recovered to match shell casings at the scene. The witness was interviewed on scene and said he knew Davis, he was with him when the deceased had an argument with another individual and Sharpe came out of a house onto the street, Childress said.

Sharpe exchanged words with Davis, shot him and fled the scene on foot with the other individual, the witness told investigators, according to Childress. The witness did not know Sharpe and identified him in a lineup, Childress said.

Ronnie West, Sharpe's attorney, argued at a previous bond hearing in late July the witness, whom he described as a drug addict, has changed his narrative in statements to authorities about the homicide. He said his client could be sitting in jail waiting on future court proceedings that might or might not happen because of evidentiary-related issues.

West argued Tuesday because of issues with the witness choosing not to come to court, Sharpe should be released on bond under court-ordered conditions.

"We're going to run into this again," West said of delays because of the witness.

Krantz cited the serious nature of the charges in taking the bond request under advisement for a week and determining where the case stands as far as the witness's availability before scheduling another preliminary hearing.