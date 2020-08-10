Lynchburg police chief wants to add 26 cops over the next five years

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema on Tuesday is expected to unveil a sweeping proposal to expand the department by more than two dozen new officers and more than a dozen new civilian employees over the next five years.

The request, which if approved by Lynchburg City Council would usher in the most significant expansion of the department in decades, is aimed at easing the workload for what officials say is a perennially short-staffed police force.

The department needs 42 additional cops and more than 20 new civilian employees on top of the existing 174 officers and 24 full-time civilian staffers, according to the results of a year-long internal analysis of the department’s staffing needs.

But Zuidema is expected to ask city council to fund the hiring of just 26 new officers and at least 16 new civilian employees at the body’s afternoon work session, city documents show.

“The disparity in the distribution of workload within the police department is beyond the realm where simply adjusting manpower will correct the issue. The Lynchburg Police Department is grossly understaffed and only additional manpower will correct the issue,” police officials wrote in a more than 200-page workload assessment provided to council members.