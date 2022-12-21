Lynchburg police investigate armed robbery

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming.

At 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported they were robbed by a man with a gun in the parking lot, according to an LPD news release.

Officers learned the victim had just arrived at the business and while in the parking lot, a man approached him and robbed him. The man took money from the victim and ran away behind the business toward Rockbridge Avenue, LPD said.

The news release said the man was described as a light-skinned Black man wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie with a white emblem on the right sleeve and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T.A. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.