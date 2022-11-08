Lynchburg police investigate shooting that injured woman

A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night in the 400 block of Grove Street in Lynchburg, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers were called to Grove Street on a report of shots fired, the release said. When they arrived, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury, along with two houses and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment, the release said.

The department's criminal investigations and forensics units were called in to assist with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.