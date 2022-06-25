 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg police Investigate vandalism at Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating property damage and vandalism that occurred overnight at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center after Friday’s controversial abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

At 10:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 3701 Old Forest Road in reference to a property damage call for service, according to a news release the department. Upon arrival, officers found that the building had been spray painted with graffiti and multiple windows had been broken out. Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts, according to police.

The Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, a faith-based nonprofit crisis pregnancy center, provides free and confidential services that include pregnancy tests, limited obstetrical ultrasound, parenting and life skills classes, post-abortion support and counseling referrals.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 941-9937 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Justin Faulconer

