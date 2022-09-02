Lynchburg police investigating after man shot in leg

Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that left a man with an injured leg but have not yet identified any suspects.

Police responded at 9:26 p.m. Thursday to the Maple Ridge Apartments at 600 Reusens Road after a 911 call, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses told police someone had been shot and had left. They said three unknown masked people fired the shots and fled in a dark-colored vehicle, according to the news release.

A short time later, an officer at Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital's emergency room advised a man arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to recover, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the LPD at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.