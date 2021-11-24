Lynchburg police investigating after man shot

Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.
At 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the intersection of Atherholt Road and Thompson Drive for a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash involving a man who had been shot, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
After the crash, the man was taken by another vehicle to Lynchburg General Hospital. Police described his gunshot wound as serious.
Officers determined the original crime scene was in the 1500 block of Floyd Street. They found several cartridge casings plus a home and a vehicle that had been struck.
There is no suspect at this time, police said. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.