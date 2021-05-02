Lynchburg police investigating after man, vehicles shot

Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night at the James Crossing apartments.

The Lynchburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1500 block of Longview Road for a report of shots fired. They found a man with a gunshot injury described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Several vehicles were also shot, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.